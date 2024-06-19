Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 4.5%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 31,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 124,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 1,004.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Afya by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Afya by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

