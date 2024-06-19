AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

