agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 5.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.55. 1,934,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,129,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

