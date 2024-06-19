Aion (AION) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $29.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010490 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

