Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of AL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,126. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

