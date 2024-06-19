Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.63. 100,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,085,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.