Al Mawani Purchases 1,000 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

