Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 30905785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

