ALEX Lab (ALEX) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $35.82 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.09674878 USD and is up 13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,723,750.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

