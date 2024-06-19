Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 114,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Alexander’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

NYSE ALX traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.12. 13,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $237.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.04%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

