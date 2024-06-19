Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $66.10 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $66.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00041460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,446,590 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

