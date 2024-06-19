Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 884,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 60.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 28.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 212,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 47,445 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

