Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

