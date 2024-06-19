ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4907 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308. The company has a market capitalization of $342.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.90 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

