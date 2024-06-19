ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IDOG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 20,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.
About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.