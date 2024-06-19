ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDOG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 20,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

