American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 55,104 shares.The stock last traded at $86.03 and had previously closed at $84.92.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $937.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

