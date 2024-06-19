America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,939,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,939,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

