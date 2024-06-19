AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target Cut to $2.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

AMMO Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. AMMO has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AMMO by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 321,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

