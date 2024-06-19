Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vistra Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of VST opened at $87.58 on Monday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

