Analysts Set ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Price Target at C$61.29

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

ATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

TSE ATS opened at C$43.21 on Wednesday. ATS has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.