Analysts Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $87.59

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

