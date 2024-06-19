Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

