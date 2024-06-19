Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on iHeartMedia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Price Performance
IHRT stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.