Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $84.25

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,025,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.