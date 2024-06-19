Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Lifted by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BUD traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 1,046,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

