Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 382,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 3,639,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

