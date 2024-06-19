Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00005335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $64.97 million and $51.43 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.22043345 USD and is down -20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $52.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

