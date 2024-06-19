Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 10.9% in May

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AON Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AON traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,141. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AON

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AON by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $2,252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 60.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

