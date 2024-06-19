Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.