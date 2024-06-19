Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

