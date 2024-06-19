Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,806 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Arch Capital Group worth $140,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

