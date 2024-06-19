Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 16.7%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 256,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 424,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

