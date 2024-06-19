Arden Trust Co Buys 4,560 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after buying an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.