Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

