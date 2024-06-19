Arden Trust Co Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.