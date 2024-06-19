Arden Trust Co Has $331,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,061.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $949.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $890.72. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

