Arden Trust Co Has $456,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

