Arden Trust Co Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 233,932 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

