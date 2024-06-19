Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. 781,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

