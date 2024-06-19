Arden Trust Co Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.03. The stock had a trading volume of 315,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,148. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.73.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
