Arden Trust Co Sells 1,311 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,197 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

