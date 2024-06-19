Arden Trust Co Sells 49 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,983,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,729,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,729,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS traded down $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.14. The company had a trading volume of 587,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,114. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

