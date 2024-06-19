Arden Trust Co Sells 622 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.62. 681,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.58. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

