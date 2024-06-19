Arden Trust Co Sells 860 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

