Ardor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.62 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

