Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,427. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Argan by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Argan by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. 132,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

