Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $107.69 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $107.69 million and $15.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001526 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,567,932 coins and its circulating supply is 181,567,046 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

