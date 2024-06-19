Artis REIT (AX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.42 million during the quarter.
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artis REIT
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.