ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ASOS Trading Down 0.2 %

ASOS stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.