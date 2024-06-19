ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ASOS Trading Down 0.2 %
ASOS stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.92.
About ASOS
