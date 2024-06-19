Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
AIOSF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.
