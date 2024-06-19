Augur (REP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Augur (REP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $1.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
